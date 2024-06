Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Central Guwahati Police District team from Paltan Bazaar Police Station cracked a case of theft at the shop at Kamarpatty after it arrested one Krishna Das. The cash amount of Rs 5,17,030 and one blue helmet used during the break-in, as well as one mobile phone, were recovered from his possession.

