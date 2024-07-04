Assam: City Police undertake operation against narcotics in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Police undertook operations against narcotics in the city and arrested multiple people.

The SOG CGPD and a team from Chandmari police station busted a drugs supply syndicate after it arrested one Mintu Rahman and followed up on his confession to arrest one Kamal Das of Jalukbari with two packets of suspected heroin, weighing 29 gm, and thereafter seized a car bearing registration number AS 25 CC 2401 at Adabari.

The team further raided the house of the peddler to recover another 20 packets of suspected heroin in soap boxes, weighing 249 gm. The wife of the peddler, Pompi Das was also arrested while two motorcycles bearing registration numbers AS 01 EJ 9328 and AS01EZ1913 were also seized.

In another operation, a CGPD team from Paltan Bazaar police station arrested one Rijul Hussain (38) of Bihata Chariali after he was caught red-handed with vials of suspected heroin weighing 24.47 gm at Birubari Tiniali on Tuesday evening. A two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01 FJ 3751 and one mobile were seized. Legal action has been initiated against all the parties involved.

