Assam: Clarification on grade pay and allowance sought

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With respect to the petition filed by Binodini Sinha and two others, the Secretary for the Department of School Education directed the Director of Secondary Education that, as per the meeting dated 4/5/2024, the Departmental Committee constituted for examination of the departmental actions to be taken on the issues arising in the Writ Appeal No. 155/2022 (Binodini Sinha & 2 Ors-Vs. The State of Assam & Others) decided to obtain some clarification and information from the concerned authorities.

As per the decision taken by the Departmental Committee, the Director was requested to clarify whether the graduate scale of pay with grade pay of Rs 8700 plus a special allowance of Rs 300 was allowed to any M.E. School’s teacher (other than the erstwhile M.E. School’s Science Graduate Teacher) in the state, whose schools were amalgamated with high or higher secondary schools prior to the Scheme of Siksha Khetra since December 30, 1993. If yes, the director was requested to submit a district-wise list of such teachers showing the name of their school, post’s details, and date from which they were allowed the graduate scale of pay at the earliest.

