Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to go on Lok Sabha poll campaign trail from April 1

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will officially go on the Lok Sabha poll campaign from April 1, and he has chosen Xatra Nagari Majuli to begin with. And he will take part in as many as 31 election rallies from April 1 to 15, barring the road shows.

The BJP had a meeting at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati recently in the presence of the Chief Minister, state party president Bhabesh Kalita, Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Magherita, and other senior leaders of the party. The Chief Minister and Bhabesh Kalita’s poll campaign schedules up to April 15 got the final shape at the meeting.

According to the schedule, the BJP will show strength in Majuli with a bicycle rally on April 1 with the participation of the Chief Minister. Earlier, the Majuli Assembly segment was under the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency. However, post-delimitation of the constituencies, Majuli is under the Jorhat Parliamentary constituency.

On April 2, the Chief Minister will take part in the filing of nomination papers by the BJP’s candidate for the Diphu Parliamentary Constituency. We will address a public meeting at Sarupathar in the Golaghat district on that day.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in the state on April 6. He will address two public rallies, one each at Lakhimpur and Hojai. The Chief Minister will accompany the Union Home Minister in both rallies.

Meanwhile, the state BJP is requesting the party’s high command to ensure the address of two poll rallies in Assam by the Prime Minister. And the state committee of the party has identified two spots for the PM’s rally: Nalbari and Kokrajhar. If the prime minister opts for one rally, the state committee of the party will prefer the rally at Nalbari to the one at Kokrajhar.

Pre-delimitation, the Nalbari LAC was under the Mangaldai Parliamentary Constituency. However, in post-delimitation, this LAC is under the Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency, where the AGP is in the contest. The BJP’s ally, UPPL, has fielded its candidate for the Kokrajhar parliamentary seat. These two parliamentary constituencies will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flays ‘tax terrorism’ comment of Congress (sentinelassam.com)