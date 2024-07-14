Assam: CM takes stock of progress of Jongal Balahu Tourist Centre

Directs completion of project within stipulated time

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Raha today and took stock of the progress of the construction of a tourist centre named after Tiwa King Jongal Balahu being built at an expenditure of Rs. 50 crore.

Visiting the site, Chief Minister Sarma assessed every aspect of the construction work and asked the authority concerned to complete the construction within the stipulated timeframe, adhering to the best quality. The Chief Minister took note of the Tiwa culture-studded entry gate, cycle track, bridge over the water body, guest house, museum, gallery, stage, aquarium, exhibition hall, convention centre, tourist information centre, and other facilities that will highlight the Tiwa art and cultural heritage.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, MLAs Ramakanta Deuri, Sashikanta Das, Rupak Sharma, and Jitu Goswami, Chairman Tiwa Autonomous Council Madan Bordoloi, CEM Tiwa Autonomous Council Jiban Chandra Konwar, member of the Autonomous Council Pranab Jyoti Morchong, Secretary Tourism Padmapani Borah, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion, a press release said.

