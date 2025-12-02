Assam: Congress slams government over Tezpur University crisis

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Mira Borthakur has launched a scathing attack on the state government over the prolonged unrest at Tezpur University (TU), alleging administrative negligence and arbitrary functioning of Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh.

Addressing the media, Borthakur said the university — regarded as an emotional symbol of Assam — has been in turmoil for nearly two months, with teachers, staff, and students staging continuous protests. “The Chief Minister’s silence despite such a critical situation is extremely unfortunate for Assam’s academic sector,” she said.

Borthakur criticized the government for ignoring the issue even after Opposition Leader in Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia raised it in the recently concluded winter session of the Assembly. She contrasted Assam’s inaction with the approaches of the chief ministers of Meghalaya and Manipur, who had intervened in similar situations by engaging with the Centre.

The Mahila Congress chief questioned why the state government remained inactive while simultaneously introducing a proposal to establish a Premji University in the Assembly. “Setting up new universities is welcome, but why has the Chief Minister not spoken a single word about the severe crisis in an institution born out of the Assam Movement?” she asked.

Borthakur levelled multiple allegations against the Vice-Chancellor, including inflated procurement costs — such as a Rs 500 chair allegedly shown as Rs 5,500 and a Rs 3,500 bed at Rs 18,000 — and unethical curricular changes in collusion with external actors. She also claimed that security guards were being underpaid, with Rs 27,000 shown on paper while only Rs 17,000 was actually given.

Borthakur urged Assam’s intellectual community and conscious citizens to raise their voices until the crisis is resolved. “If this government continues in 2026, it is frightening to imagine the future of Assam,” she warned.

Also Read: Opposition Raises Concern Over Tezpur University Situation