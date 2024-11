Staff reporter

Guwahati: A Cyber Police Station (PS) team has made a significant breakthrough in recovering Rs 48,900 of the Rs 299,000 that cyber criminals defrauded from a Lalmati resident. The recovered amount has been credited directly into the victim’s bank account. Further efforts are on to recover the remaining amount.

