Assam DGP applauds efforts towards successful completion of Lok Sabha Poll

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: State Director General of Police Assam GP Singh applauded the efforts of each and every person and agency towards the safe and peaceful conduct of the voting process for the Lok Sabha elections.

He took to social media to mention, "As the three-phase campaign and voting for 14 parliamentary seats in Assam close with EVMs in strong rooms, Assam Police is grateful to the people for completely peaceful elections with no re-poll required anywhere in the state and a polling percentage of approximately 80%. All the election, polling, Assam Police, Assam HG, VDP, APRO, and F&ES personnel deserve compliments for the hard work lasting almost six months. Special compliments to the Assam Police personnel who have been deputed outside the state for election duties and to all those who performed admirably, providing protection and security to the visiting dignitaries, state leadership, and the contesting candidates."

"Gratitude for all the CAPF personnel deputed to Assam for election duties. We remain committed to serving the nation and the people of Assam," he added.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Poll: Final turnout in Phase-III stands at 85.45 percent in Assam (sentinelassam.com)