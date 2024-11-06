Assam: DIPR Remembers Balladeer Bhupen Hazarika on his 13th Death Anniversary

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Along with the entire state, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Tuesday paid tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, also known as Sudhakantha, on his 13th death anniversary. The event was held at the office premises of DIPR at Dispur Last Gate, organized by the cultural wing of the Directorate. The event was marked by Director Manabendra Dev Ray lighting a ceremonial lamp and offering floral tributes to the portrait of the globally renowned artiste, who was honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

During his remarks, the director considered the great artiste’s repertoire, especially his classic songs. Assam’s land, water, and social context were all extensively researched by Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, he said, and the result was songs that spoke to these themes and inspired people to use music to overcome any obstacle. Additionally, he stated that the artiste had effectively brought the aspirations and splendour of Assamese social life to the global scene through his creations. His work still motivates us to uplift society and rediscover our roots. At the event, all the officers and staff of the department paid homage by performing several of the artiste’s timeless songs. A poem in remembrance of Sudhakantha, written by Cultural Wing artiste Juri Goswami, was also recited during the gathering.

