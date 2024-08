Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Borjhar Outpost of Azara Police Station arrested a drug peddler, named Md Afjal Ali of Tarabari, at Bongora Chowk on Saturday.

The police seized 2 full vials of suspected heroin, weighing 18 grams, along with 2 empty vials and some wrapped in paper. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

