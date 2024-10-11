Assam: Durga Puja with Bare Minimum Decorations in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Due to the ongoing construction of a flyover near the Cycle Factory, the Bimala Nagar Bishnupur Puja Committee in Guwahati has scaled-down Durga Puja celebration this year.

Talking to The Sentinel, a member of the Bishnupur Puja Committee said, “Since road construction has just recently begun in the area, we were unable to obtain permission from the police to conduct the puja. As a result, we have minimized the puja festivities and decorations this year. But we still anticipate a sizable crowd.”

Being one of the most popular pujas in Guwahati, the Bishnupur Durga Puja will continue to draw large crowds of devotees and locals alike. The Bishnupur Puja has no theme this year; it will be as modest and simple due to space restrictions and security concerns. With an emphasis on understated and simple decor, the Bishnupur Puja’s customary grandeur has been adjusted to match a more subtle environment. The committee welcomes devotees to join in as long as they accept the construction’s constraints.

