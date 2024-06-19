Assam: East Guwahati Police District arrested three thieves in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District team from the Dispur Police Station solved one case of theft when it arrested Himangshu Barman, aged 20 years of Goreswar, and Rupam Rabha, aged 26 of Chachal, after stealing goods. One Sony TV and one blanket were recovered. 2 E rickshaws bearing registration numbers AS 25 GR 6623 and AS 25 GR 6621, used during the crime, were also seized. In a separate development, a West Guwahati Police Department team from Azara Police Station arrested one Ramesh Daimary, alias Raju, aged 35, from Dakhin Kumarikata, Tamulpur, from his home. He was wanted in several cases of robberies in the city. One car bearing registration number AS 01 FE 9223 and two mobiles were seized from his possession. Legal action has been initiated against all three persons.

