Assam Governor attends Narayan Seva Sansthan’s first artificial limb camp in Guwahati

Guwahati: "Service is an expression of sacrifice. Service is the way to transform oneself from Nar to Narayan," said Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Narayana Artificial Limb Measurement Camp, a free camp organised for the services of the differently-abled held at Aashi Apsara Hall, Paltan Bazaar in the city today. Shri Kataria commended Narayan Seva Sansthan for its longstanding commitment to this cause and congratulated its founder, Kailash Manav, and President Prashant Agarwal, for their humanitarian services.

Governor Kataria, while speaking on the occasion, said that serving humans is one of the best services one can do. Narayan Seva Sansthan is a sacred institution of selfless service, and with the basic mantra of Nar Seva Narayan Seva, this institute is working for the welfare of the poor, needy, and disabled. Since its establishment, this institute has been engaged in the service of humanity selflessly and dedicatedly for the last 39 years.

The governor also said that one should not keep any thought of untouchability or discrimination in one's mind while rendering services. One should do service with a selfless spirit just to experience happiness. He also reiterated Swami Vivekananda's lines, which said that only those who are living for others are truly human beings. Therefore, there should be a feeling of service among the people.

In his speech, the Governor said that Narayan Seva Sansthan has been working tirelessly for the uplift of differently-abled individuals and hailed the Sansthan for its nationwide outreach programme. He also assured Raj Bhavan's support for expanding the organisation's services. The governor extended his best wishes for the well-being of the differently-abled individuals and their families who attended the camp.

It may be mentioned that the camp saw the participation of over 1000 disabled individuals and representatives from more than 30 local organizations. The governor distributed 11 wheelchairs and also inquired about the experiences of individuals with disabilities who benefited from artificial limbs. Over 500 differently-abled individuals attended the camp, where a 20-member team from Sansthan provided services. Measurements were taken for fitting Narayan artificial limbs to 205 people and callipers to 80. Additionally, over 130 patients were selected for free surgeries in Udaipur. Beneficiaries from states like Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, etc. also attended the camp.

The programme was attended by the First Lady of Assam Anita Kataria; Director of Narayan Seva Sansthan Vandana Aggarwal, former DGP Umesh Kumar, Vinod Lohia of Purbottar Pradeshiya Marwari Sammelan, Mahaveer Prasad Jain of Digamber Panchayat Bhavan Trust, Ramesh Goenka of Marwari Hospital, Ratan Lal Sharma of Brahmin Sabha, Director of Narayan Seva Sansthan Vandana Agarwal, Bajrang Lal Surana of Shwetamber Jain Terapanth Sabha, and Kailash Lohia of Guwahati Gaushala, along with a host of other dignitaries, a press release said.

