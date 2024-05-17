Assam: Grade IV employees’ association demands payment of arrears

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Newly Post Provincialized ME Schools Grade IV Employees Association has written to the Commissioner and Secretary of Education, Narayan Konwar, asking for the clearance of the arrears of 5 months and 7 days. They mentioned that their salaries from September 23, 2022, to March 31, 2023 have not been paid yet and asked the senior official to take the necessary steps in this direction.

Also Read: GMC issues warrant against properties having Rs 2 crore pending arrears of property tax (sentinelassam.com)