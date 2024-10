Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Office of District Election, Kamrup Metro, has published a draft electoral roll for panchayats, as directed by the Assam State Election Commission. The draft reveals a total of 199,870 voters across 21 gaon panchayats in Kamrup Metro, comprising 97,203 male electorates, 102,661 female electorates, and six others.

