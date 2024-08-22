Assam, Meghalaya to form joint expert panel to examine flash floods in Guwahati: CM Himanta

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad K. Sangma, told him to form a joint committee with experts from Assam and Meghalaya to examine artificial floods in Guwahati due to water that comes from Meghalaya without any impediment.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, "My reiteration that rampant hill cutting for the setting up of USTM on Meghalaya Hills has led the Meghalaya Chief Minister to agree to such a survey."

The Chief Minister said, "USTM dared me, a chief minister mandated by the people of Assam. I need to reply to that. We are contemplating holding an extra examination for pass-outs from USTM when they apply for admission to higher education and jobs in Assam. Assam has an adequate number of colleges and universities. They don't need to go to USTM. It need be; we can raise the number of seats in the universities of Assam."

The Chief Minister further said, "We are going to enact an act to make security clearance mandatory for institutions and universities that want to set up their campuses in Assam. We need to examine their credentials. A university from Kerala wants to set up university campuses in Barpeta and the Barak Valley. However, a report from the Special Branch (CB) is not in favour of the university setting up its campuses in Assam."

