Assam: Minister Ashok Singhal orders upgrading historical plaques amid criticism

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In response to public outcry and directives from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Guwahati Development Minister Ashok Singhal, accompanied by GMDA chairman Narayan Deka, conducted a site visit to Nehru Park on Cotton University Road, Pan Bazaar, Guwahati, on Saturday. The visit was prompted by widespread criticism regarding a substandard plaque honouring Kushal Kowar, a prominent freedom fighter in Assam.

During the inspection, Minister Singhal took immediate action, ordering the removal of the inadequate plaque and its replacement with a more fitting brass plaque. Furthermore, he instructed departmental action against responsible officers for the oversight, aiming to rectify the historical disrespect promptly.

The controversy gained momentum following a tweet from a representative of the We for Guwahati Foundation, a registered non-profit organisation based at #23 Pratiksha, Kharguli Riverside. The foundation had pointed out deficiencies in signage and historical information at Nehru Park, which caught the attention of senior journalists and subsequently led to Minister Singhal's intervention.

Last month, the We for Guwahati Foundation addressed a letter to GMDA highlighting the absence of informative signage across various monuments and flora within Nehru Park. They emphasised the role of such signage in enhancing the visitor experience and preserving the cultural heritage of Guwahati. "We believe that proper signage on each landmark structure within the park would not only add beauty to this space but also educate residents and tourists about the rich history and cultural significance of Guwahati," stated the Foundation in their letter.

The Foundation's proposals included the installation of comprehensive signage equipped with QR codes to provide multimedia historical content and ensure accessibility for individuals with visual impairments.

