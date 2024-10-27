Assam: NCW, NLUJA host consultation to strengthen cyber laws for women

GUWAHATI: The National Commission for Women (NCW), in collaboration with the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJA), successfully hosted the inaugural Regional Law Review Consultation for 2024-25, focusing on “Cyber Laws Affecting Women.”

The consultation, held at the Seminar Hall of NLUJA in Assam, drew more than 40 legal experts from across the northeastern states, who provided valuable insights on essential amendments to cyber laws impacting women.

Under Section 10(1)(d) of the NCW Act, 1992, the NCW undertakes a review of laws related to women whenever statutory gaps or inadequacies are identified. For the 2024-25 year, “Cyber Laws Affecting Women” has been selected as a key topic for law review. A total of eight consultations will be conducted from October 26 to December 7, in collaboration with various law colleges and universities across India, covering regions including North, South, East, West, Central, and Northeast. These consultations aim to unite experts from diverse fields—including judges, senior advocates, police officers, government officials, academicians, civil society members, and victims—to share their experiences and recommendations for addressing gaps in current laws and policies.

This consultation focused on critical legislation, including the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and proposed amendments to the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, as well as relevant sections of the POSH Act. Discussions centred on pressing issues such as cyberstalking, bullying, impersonation, identity theft, and deepfakes.

Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan, former judge of the Guwahati High Court and Chief Guest of the consultation, shared her practical insights on cybercrimes against women, drawing from her extensive judicial experience. She emphasized the need for synergy between legislation, legal infrastructure, and sensitivity in enforcement to create an effective ecosystem for redressal. Prof (Dr) Indrajit Dube, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Meghalaya and Guest of Honour highlighted the systemic issues that hinder policies, law enforcement, and the judicial system, which often remain severely underreported. He advocated for mandatory reporting obligations for digital platforms, public-private partnerships, digital literacy initiatives, and robust accountability measures. Dr Arjun Chetri, Assistant Director at the North Eastern Police Academy under the Ministry of Home Affairs, discussed the rise of AI-driven cybercrimes like deepfakes. (ANI)

