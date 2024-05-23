Assam Police arrested one for fake documents in bail surety

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A gang involved in bailing out accused persons from police custody using fake documents has come to light in the city. The gang came to light after Mir Ali provided fake documents to show himself as a government employee to bail out a person accused under the NDPS Act. A team from Panbazar Police Station was able to apprehend him before he was able to escape from his home at Garigaon.

The incident was related to a case in 2021. When the court suspected discrepancies, it ordered the Guwahati Police to look into the matter. On investigation, a gang that used fake documents to bail out accused persons in lieu of money came to light.

Case number 105/24 has been registered at the Pan Bazar Police Station regarding this matter, and further investigation is underway. Other members of the gang are also expected to be arrested soon, based on the confessions of the arrested Mir Ali.

Earlier, Assam Police have busted a cybercrime network in the state with the arrest of 14 individuals for duping people of their hard-earned money, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police in Morigaon district, Samiran Baishya said, “In an overnight operation, we arrested 14 persons involved in cybercrime activities. Two of them were taken into custody from the Hengrabari area in Guwahati, while the others were arrested from different places in Morigaon district.”

The police have seized 362 SIM cards, 11 PAN cards, 50 bank passbooks, and 25 ATM cards along with three laptops and 34 mobile phones from the possession of the accused persons. “In the last one-and-a-half years, we have nabbed more than 200 cybercriminals and seized over 8,000 SIM cards from their possession,” Baishya added. The 14 accused persons will be produced before the court on Thursday.

