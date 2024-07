Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Jorabat OP of Basistha Police Station intercepted a truck (AS01RC3692) attempting to smuggle 31 live cattle into Meghalaya early on Monday. The operation led to the arrest of 24-year-old Ashraful Alam. Legal action has been initiated to combat cattle smuggling.

Also Read: Tripura: BSF thwarts cattle smuggling operation, apprehends two (sentinelassam.com)