Assam: Rail passengers’ body demands Suburban Trains

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Rail Passengers' Association (ARPA) recently organized a Rail Mel in Guwahati, where various pressing issues related to the state's railway system were discussed. Dipankar Sarma, the General Secretary of ARPA, addressed the media and shed light on the key concerns raised during the event. One of the primary grievances voiced by the association was the absence of sub-urban local trains in the region. ARPA strongly condemned this and urged authorities to introduce these services to enhance local connectivity.

Highlighting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarma emphasized the need to resume train services that were halted during the health crisis. Additionally, he stressed the importance of maintaining and actively running railway stations to ensure smooth operations.

ARPA supported various proposals put forth by the N.F. Railway to the Ministry of Railways in India and called for their swift approval. Moreover, the association proposed the creation of a dedicated cabinet ministry in Assam exclusively engaged with the railway sector. They also advocated for the allocation of a separate rail zone for each state in North East India to address regional needs efficiently. Another critical demand put forth by ARPA was the re-examination of stoppages for long express trains. The association called for the introduction of new stoppages to better serve the needs of passengers.

