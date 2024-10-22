Assam: Reliance SMART ordered to pay compensation for charging above MRP

Staff reporter

Guwahati: District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kamrup (Guwahati) directed Reliance SMART to pay an amount of Rs.13,500/- for adopting unfair trade practice by charging more amount than MRP from customers.

The complainant Mehboobar Rahman filed a case before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kamrup (Guwahati) against Reliance SMART, Reliance Retail Limited, Assam Tea Warehousing Corporation and Realince Industries Limited for their unfair trade practice.

The complainant visited Reliance SMART on September 21, 2022 purchased a 500 gm of Mantra Organic Sugar along with other items. The complainant found in the invoice that Mantra Organic Sugar has been charged Rs.80.75/-, but the level on the said packet has shown the price as Rs.75/-. Reliance SMART charge an amount which is more than MRP.

When the complainant enquires the matter, Reliance SMART informed that the amount of the said item is saved in their system as Rs.80.75/- instead of the MRP of Rs.75/-.

The Commission mention in their judgement that it clearly shows the intention of gaining wrongful profit from all the customers by receiving an extra amount more than MRP putting the blame on the system of their device by Reliance SMART.

The case was placed before the National Lok Adalat where Reliance SMART and others are directed to pay an amount of Rs.13,500/- to the complainant. Reliance Smart took an amount of Rs.80.75/- from the complainant for the particular product instead of Rs.75/- which is the MRP for the said product. Reliance SMART took an extra amount of Rs.5.75/- from the complainant for which they have to pay Rs.13,500/- as a compensation.

