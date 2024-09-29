Assam: Schools In Kamrup Metro District To Resume Regular Schedule; Enhanced Security Measures Introduced

GUWAHATI: All government, provincialized, and private schools in Kamrup (Metro) District have been directed to revert to their usual school timings starting from October 1, 2024.

This order supersedes previous orders and applies to all educational institutions within the district.

Meanwhile, in the wake of a fatal stabbing incident that took place at a school in a neighboring district, the District Elementary Education Officer, under the Assam Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, has issued new security protocols for all government, provincialized and private schools within the Kamrup Metro district.