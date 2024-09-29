Assam: Schools In Kamrup Metro District To Resume Regular Schedule; Enhanced Security Measures Introduced

GUWAHATI: All government, provincialized, and private schools in Kamrup (Metro) District have been directed to revert to their usual school timings starting from October 1, 2024.
This order supersedes previous orders and applies to all educational institutions within the district.
Meanwhile, in the wake of a fatal stabbing incident that took place at a school in a neighboring district, the District Elementary Education Officer, under the Assam Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, has issued new security protocols for all government, provincialized and private schools within the Kamrup Metro district.
Effective immediately, all the educational institutions have been mandated to follow stricter safety measures to safeguard students and prevent similar untoward incident.
All schools have been instructed to conduct daily checks of students’ school bags and pockets at the start of each school day. Class teachers will need to make sure that no prohibited items, such as weapons, sharp objects, or harmful substances (including liquids, gutka, tobacco, or cigarettes), are brought to school.
Restricted items must be confiscated immediately if found and the student’s parents must be informed without delay.
ALSO READ: Assam: Clash over PGSU Poll in Gauhati University
ALSO WATCH: