Assam: Scuffle between traffic personnel goes viral in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: A video of a scuffle between two traffic police personnel surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday. The two traffic police officials are from the traffic branch of the Dispur Police Station. They have been closed on reserve, and an investigation has been launched.

According to sources, the dispute took place beneath the Six Mile Flyover, Guwahati. The traffic personnel involved have been identified as Mukul Moran and Nabin Nath. An investigation is being carried out under the supervision of ACP (Traffic-I).

