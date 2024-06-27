Assam: Secondary additional teachers urge CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to regularize their posts

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Secondary Additional Teachers’ Association has appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to resume the regularization of additional teachers that has been put on hold now.

Association president Mahidhar Kalita said, “The secondary additional teachers got their appointment on merit basis in 2010, and 4,500 of them are still in service. The demand for the regularization of our posts moved to an extent, but the government put the matter on hold with a cabinet decision taken in 2016. In 2020, the government took the decision to make secondary additional teachers work up to the age of 60 with RoP (Rules of Pay). In the government’s parlance, it is an almost regular job. Taking the security of the secondary additional teachers into account, the Chief Minister has made a public announcement to regularize the posts of secondary additional teachers. It is surprising as to why the government does not regularize the posts of secondary regular teachers.

Sources in the department say that it will start the process for regularizing secondary additional teachers if it receives an order from the Chief Minister towards that end. Thus, the key to the regularization of our posts lies with the Chief Minister.”

