STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from STF led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out an operation at Ganesh Nagar under Basistha Police Station. The police apprehended a person along with a soap box containing heroin weighing 12.5 grams, a mobile handset, and cash.

