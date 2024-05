Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District team from the Sonapur Police Station intercepted two reportedly stolen two-wheelers bearing registration numbers AS 01 BY 0918 and AS 01 DZ 1171 from one Nayanjyoti Tumung of Digaru Batakuchi today. Necessary legal action has been initiated against him.

