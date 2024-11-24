Assam Students Shine at State Level Kala Utsav 2024

GUWAHATI: The State Level Kala Utsav 2024, an initiative by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and Samagra Shiksha, Assam, was successfully conducted at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Panjabari, on November 22, 2024. The event showcased the exceptional artistic talents of school students from across the state, providing a platform to celebrate and promote arts in education.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Education, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, emphasized the importance of arts in fostering holistic education and congratulated all participants for their inspiring performances. Participants at the state-level competition were district-level winners across various categories, including vocal music, instrumental music, dance, theatre, and visual arts. After a rigorous selection process involving over 200 entries, the five best performances in each category competed at the state level, stated a press release.

