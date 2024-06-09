Assam: Suspect of murder case arrested by Guwahati Police in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Police has been able to arrest the main accused of the sensational Hatigaon murder case after two years. Identified as Sukaiman Ali, the accused was searched by the police for the murder of a eunuch named Bijulee Kinnar in 2022.

The incident took place at a rented accommodation in the Sijubari locality of Hatigaon, from where the body of the victim was recovered. Although initially thought to be case of food poisoning, the presence of liquor bottles at the location of the crime prompted a deeper police investigation which later unearthed the foul play. Although said to reside at the location with her husband and accused Sulaiman, his absence during the investigation raised suspicion towards him. Further investigation by the police force led to the unearthing of crucial evidence and later his arrest regarding the incident.

Also Read: Assam: POCSO court slaps lifer for sexual abuse, attempt to murder minor (sentinelassam.com)