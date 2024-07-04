Assam: Teachers Employees Association demand Provincialization

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The general meeting of the All Assam Non-Provincialized Teachers Employees Association was attended by representatives from various locations and came to an agreement regarding two key demands to be put forward to the government. They demanded the complete amendment of the Assam Education (Provincialization of Services of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017. They also demanded that the teachers and employees of the schools that were left out of provincialization in 2013 and 2021 be provincialized immediately.

The organisation also mentioned that they wanted to meet the education minister soon to put forward their demands and if no positive response is seen by July 15, they will implement a Dispur Chalo protest or even stage a fast onto death in Delhi. A total of 19527 teachers and employees work in 2319 non-provincialized schools across the state.

