Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Noonmati Police Station apprehended one Jabad Ali (26) of Mairabari after he was intercepted with a reported stolen scooty (AS01FU0982). Due diligence is on to hand over the scooty to its legal owner. Legal action has been initiated.

