Assam: Two more arrested in Rs 4-crore scam in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two more accused were arrested in the case relating to Ashim Kumar Das and his gang. The crime branch apprehended Manmath Das, a personal assistant of a minister and a peon, Prafulla Deka. Both the accused were allegedly assisting Ashim Das by providing him with entry passes for the Janata Bhawan in Dispur. According to reports, they charged Rs. 500 to Rs. 1000 for each pass. Both accused reportedly used the minister’s seal on entry passes and provided Ashim’s gang with full information. Earlier, Ashim Kumar Das was arrested for leading duping several companies by issuing fake work orders, leading to a major scam of Rs. 4 crore.

Also Read: Multi-million online scam: All three accused sent to judicial custody (sentinelassam.com)