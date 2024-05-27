Assam: Woman pours hot oil on neighbours; 6 injured, FIR lodged in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A shocking and appalling incident occurred in Amingaon as six individuals, including five women and a five-year-old child, were left with severe burn injuries after a harrowing assault. According to emerging reports, the perpetrator of this heinous act has been identified as Jonali Hazarika Kalita.

The disturbing episode unfolded on a Friday when Jonali reportedly launched a vicious attack on her neighbours. Following this disturbing incident, the victimised women took a bold step to address the issue by organizing a meeting on Saturday. However, Jonali was notably absent from this gathering. The tensions escalated, with the women holding Jonali accountable for the traumatic assault they had endured.

Jonali allegedly resorted to pouring hot oil on the women, inflicting severe burns and trauma. The victims were promptly rushed to the GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital) for urgent medical attention following the barbaric attack. An FIR (First Information Report) has been lodged at the North Guwahati Police Station, detailing the egregious assault and demanding swift action against the perpetrator.

Police have promptly taken Jonali Hazarika into custody, initiating a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the vicious assault.

