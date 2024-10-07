Assam: Youth Mysteriously Fall from Building in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young man, Rupjyoti Kumar, mysteriously fell from the Sankalpa Eye Care building in the Zoo Road on Saturday afternoon. The doctors at the GMCH declared him brought dead.

According to sources, Kumar was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition following the incident. The circumstances surrounding the fall remain obscure, sparking speculations about whether it was a case of suicide or any foul play.

The police started an investigation into the incident. Authorities are working to ascertain the cause of the fall and rule out any foul play.

Also Read: Guwahati: Truck Driver Detained in Connection with Cotton University Employee's Mysterious Death in Jorabat (sentinelassam.com)