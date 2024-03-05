Attack by son leads to death of alcoholic father on the outskirts of Guwahati

Staff Reporter
Guwahati: In a disturbing development, a man lost his life after he was attacked by his son. The incident took place in the Chapaidang locality under the Panikhaiti Outpost on the outskirts of Guwahati on Sunday. According to sources the victim Daya Bhatta had consumed excessive amounts of alcohol on Sunday night after which he reportedly assaulted his wife as well as his son. The altercation led to Prantush Das, son of the Daya Bhatta attacking him, ultimately leading to his demise. Police arrived at the scene later and apprehended Prantush Das.
Also read: SI Junmoni Rabha death case: CBI asked for final reports of criminal cases
Also Watch: