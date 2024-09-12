Bangladeshi man held for illegally entering India, sent back: CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: A Bangladeshi national was arrested by the Assam Police for illegally entering India and was sent back to his native country by the security personnel, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

In a post on X, he wrote, “In another alert move by @assampolice, one Bangladeshi national, Toyu Shaikh, was intercepted and pushed back to Bangladesh at 1:45 a.m.”

“Our forces are on high alert at the border, and we will prevent any attempt of infiltration into Indian territory,” he added.

CM Sarma asserted that infiltration attempts from Bangladesh have spiked up in the last few months, and the security forces have been extra alert to thwart the moves of infiltrators. He earlier announced a slew of measures to deal with the infiltration issue from Bangladesh, which has seen a spike in the last few days. CM Sarma shared data, which showed from January this year till now, a total of 54 illegal immigrants have been detected—48 in the Karimganj district, 4 in Bongaigaon district, and one each in Dima Hasao and Dhubri district.

Earlier on Monday, Assam Police foiled another attempt at illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, and two persons hailing from the neighbouring country were arrested and pushed back by the security personnel. (IANS)

