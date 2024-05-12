Body found at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati identified as Jayanta Hazarika hailing from Lakhimpur

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The body that was recovered under mysterious circumstances at Gellapatti in the Fancy Bazar area in Guwahati was identified as that of one Jayanta Hazarika, hailing from Lakhimpur. He was working as a security guard in an apartment in Silpukhuri and was admitted to GMCH with a head injury prior to the discovery of the body in Fancy Bazar. The incident came to light when an unidentified body of a youth was found in the Fancy Bazar locality, triggering concerns among residents on Friday. The body was found in the Patodiya Market Complex of the Gellapatti area of Fancy Bazar, and bloodstains were found on the door of the building owner. Although the identity of the victim was uncovered, the cause of death and how the person admitted to the GMCH ended up dead in Fancy Bazar have not been known yet as the police continue their investigation into the matter.

