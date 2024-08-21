Body found at garage in Six Mile area of Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A disturbing incident has come to light in the Six Mile area of Guwahati, where the body of a 30-year-old garage employee was found at a Rajdhani garage in Amtola locality, Sachal. The deceased, identified as Ajit Barman, was found under circumstances that suggest a possible drug overdose.

According to locals, the area has been plagued by drug addiction, and suspicion is rife that Barman’s death may be linked to substance abuse.

The garage owner discovered the body and promptly alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and recovered the body for further investigation. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed and will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

