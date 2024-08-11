Book sheds light on rehabilitation of former militants in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A new book titled “Peace Initiatives in Assam: Rehabilitation and Meaningful Journey Ahead” was launched at the Guwahati Town Club on Saturday. The book, written by NLP Psychotherapist and author Tribeni Bhattacharya, explores the challenges faced by former militants in Assam who have returned to the mainstream.

The book was officially launched by Director General of Assam Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh, who highlighted the efforts of the Assam Police in curbing insurgency and restoring peace in the state. The book presents a realistic picture of former rebels and sheds light on why people are attracted to extremism.

The author, Tribeni Bhattacharya, has been providing psychotherapeutic intervention and counseling to former militants in collaboration with the Assam Police. The book aims at understanding the mental state of former rebels and helping them lead a normal life again.

IPS officer Hiren Chandra Nath, former IPS officer Pallavi Bhattacharya, and journalist Wasbir Hussain were present at the launch. They praised the book for its realistic portrayal of former rebels and emphasized the need to understand their mental state. The book launch was seen as a significant step towards promoting peace and rehabilitation in Assam.

Also Read: Assam: 3 Hmar militants killed in crossfire in Cachar district (sentinelassam.com)