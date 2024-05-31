CM Himanta Biswa Sarma completes hectic schedule as star campaigner outside Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As one of the star campaigners of the BJP at the national level, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma completed a very tightly packed campaign schedule today. He had been busy with the poll campaign outside Assam since April 14, 2023.

Briefing the media on the hectic campaign schedule accomplished by the Chief Minister outside Assam during the past month and a half, his political secretary and MP Pabitra Margherita said, “During this period, the Chief Minister addressed 47 public meetings in eight states, seven road shows, attended one procession for filing the nomination of Maharani Preneet Kaur in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab, one Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan in Bhubaneshwar constituency in Odhisa, and briefed one press conference at Ranchi in Jharkhand. He took part in the road shows in Wayanaad Lok Sabha, Earnakulam Lok Sabha, Patiala Lok Sabha, Jadavpur in West Bengal, Dakshin Kolkata, Deogarh in Odhisa, and Rairangpur in Odhisa. Apart from these, the chief minister gave several interviews in the national media during the period.”

The chief minister campaigned in as many as eight states: Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odhisa, West Bengal, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, and Jharkhand.

