Drug busts in Guwahati lead to arrest of suspects

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police in Guwahati have apprehended four individuals in two separate operations. The Central Guwahati Police District team, operating out of Paltan Bazar Police Station, nabbed Bhaskar Medhi (20) from Birubari. Medhi was apprehended red-handed with 27 grams of suspected heroin, stored in vials, along KC Sen Road in Paltan Bazar last evening.

Simultaneously, an operation led by the East Guwahati Police District team from Basistha Police Station resulted in the arrest of three alleged peddlers. Rahim Badsha (24) hailing from Kalgachia, Rahul Patir (23) from Dhakuwakhana, and Sahidul Rahman (29) from Mikirbheta were caught with 13 vials filled with suspected heroin, totaling a gross weight of 22.24 grams. Additionally, authorities seized Rs 540 in cash from the trio during the operation conducted at Khanapara last evening. Legal proceedings have been initiated against all suspects involved in these illicit activities.

Another operation, led by an East Guwahati PD team from Hatigaon Police Station, resulted in the arrest of Iman Zamadar (35) of Barpeta. Zamadar was apprehended with six vials of suspected heroin, weighing 8 grams, at Khanka. Along with the narcotics, authorities seized one scooty (registration number: AS01EF9730), one mobile phone, and Rs 1200 in cash from Zamadar's possession.

