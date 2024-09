Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An EGPD (East Guwahati Police District) team from Jorabat Outpost under Basistha Police Station intercepted a truck (AS26 AC 0635) when it tried to smuggle 26 cattle into Meghalaya at the Jorabat crossing on Monday night. Police arrested one Asmat Ali (35) of Dalgaon. Legal action has been initiated.

