Educators’ meet Guwahati sees over 260 participants

Guwahati: Educators’ Meet Guwahati was organized on March 30, 2024 by Networking. The event witnessed a turnout of over 260 participants, including esteemed professionals such as School Principals, Vice Principals, Academic Coordinators, Counselors, College Principals, Vice Principals, Career Counseling and Placement Coordinators, and IQAC Department Coordinators from Guwahati and Shillong.

Rupam Tasha, the founder of NETWORKING- Every Career Counts, spearheaded the organization of this significant gathering. Aimed at facilitating knowledge sharing and providing valuable insights on the latest educational advancements, the Educators’ Meet Guwahati offered a platform for educators to come together and discuss prospects and challenges in the field.

The highlight of the event was the presence of distinguished speakers from renowned educational institutions. Representing Amity University Rajasthan, SRM University AP, and MIT World Peace University Pune, the speakers engaged the audience through enlightening discussions, sharing their expertise and innovative ideas.

The event was designed to be a comprehensive learning experience, comprising a hands-on workshop, two thought-provoking sessions, and two stimulating panel discussions. The participants actively participated in these sessions, exchanging ideas and best practices to enhance the quality of education in the region.

Commenting on the success of the event, Rupam Tasha expressed his gratitude towards the participants and highlighted the importance of continuous networking and knowledge sharing among educators.

