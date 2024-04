Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following the sudden rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River, the ferry services between the north and south banks of the river in Guwahati were suspended on Sunday. Although the same was expected to resume on Monday, the Inland Water Transport department decided to continue the suspension of ferry services on Monday as well.

