FICN racket busted in Guwahati city, two arrested

GUWAHATI: A team of police from Gorchuk Police station busted an FICN racket at ISBT at Betkuchi yesterday. The police arrested two persons, hailing from Sikkim, in that connection. They are Purna Mani Rai (35) and Ram Kumar Khati (51). The police seized five bundles of 500 rupee denominations with a face value of Rs 1.50 lakh from their possession.

