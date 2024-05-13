Fire at Satgaon locality of Guwahati; property destroyed

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A fire erupted in the Satgaon locality of Guwahati on Sunday, as reported by local sources. Preliminary investigations suggest that the inferno may have been sparked by a cylinder pipe leak, though the precise cause remains undetermined. The fire, which originated near the primary health centre in Satgaon, has resulted in extensive damage to properties valued at lakhs of rupees, according to initial estimates.

Emergency response teams, including fire tenders, swiftly arrived at the scene and are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, amidst the chaos, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties stemming from the incident.

