Gandhibasti blaze sparks public Outrage over delayed emergency response

GUWAHATI: A massive fire tore through the Gandhibasti Tiniali area of Guwahati early Thursday morning, reducing an entire home to ashes and leaving a tight-knit community grappling with shock, anger, and loss. Though no casualties or injuries were reported, the blaze destroyed property accumulated over years—documents, jewellery, and personal belongings—triggering widespread outrage over what locals say was a delayed and inadequate emergency response.

The fire, reportedly sparked by a gas cylinder explosion, erupted around dawn. Dense black smoke filled the sky, forcing families out of their homes in panic. Witnesses described scenes of chaos and helplessness as residents tried to douse the flames with buckets of water, waiting in vain for help to arrive.

According to locals, the first fire tender reached the spot late—and came ill-equipped.

“They brought only one fire truck, and that too had almost no water. The equipment wasn’t working properly,” said a visibly angry resident. “By the time they started, it was already too late. Everything was gone.”

Another resident recounted how repeated calls to emergency services went unanswered.

“We called again and again. No one picked up. What were they doing? We were burning,” she said, standing amid the smoldering debris. “I couldn’t save anything. I’ve been wandering, hoping to find something but nothing could be saved,” she cried. “I went out yesterday. Luckily, my husband had work—otherwise, I might have lost him too. If he didn’t have work, he would’ve been asleep. I had left our two children with their grandmother.”

The emotional and material toll of the fire has left the community rattled. Residents are now demanding accountability from the fire services and city administration, calling the incident a glaring failure of basic civic infrastructure in a densely populated and vulnerable urban area.

“This isn’t just about one house,” said a local youth. “It’s about a system that failed all of us. What if there were lives lost? Will reforms only come after that?”

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the cause of the fire or the response time. Meanwhile, affected families remain displaced, with many relying on neighbours and relatives for temporary shelter. As the ashes cool, the anger burns hotter—and the calls for accountability grow louder.

