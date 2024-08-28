Guwahati: Alumnus of Cotton University set up Serenity Garden in varsity

GUWAHATI: Cotton University (erstwhile college) Alumni batch of 1991-1996 has sponsored the setting up a garden space at the main building of the varsity known as Manik Chandra Barua administrative building.

The garden named Serenity Garden was formally handed over to the university in the presence of the Pro Vice Chancellor professor Ganesh Chandra Wary and a few members of the alumni association on August 27. The entire cost of setting up the garden was borne by the alumnus of Cotton College from 1991 to 1996. They have also promised to look after maintenance of the garden in future. Professor Wary thanked the members of the association for the generous gesture shown towards their Alma Mater and said that such gestures would go a long way in strengthening the bond between the institution and its alumni, stated a press release.

