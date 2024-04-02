Guwahati: Cops Bust Man Possessing Psychotropic Tablets In Chandmari; Detained

GUWAHATI: In a major bust, an individual was detained by the Chandmari police in Guwahati on Monday for allegedly peddling narcotic substances.

As many as 300 tablets were seized from his possession with the cops claiming that these drugs had psychotropic effects.

The accused was nabbed by the police officials from Mamoni Raisom Goswami road in the city's Chandmari area.

The police suspected that the alleged peddler hid the narcotics in the boot space of his two-wheeler and added that they got a tip-off about the individual from their informants.