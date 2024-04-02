Guwahati: Cops Bust Man Possessing Psychotropic Tablets In Chandmari; Detained

GUWAHATI: In a major bust, an individual was detained by the Chandmari police in Guwahati on Monday for allegedly peddling narcotic substances.
As many as 300 tablets were seized from his possession with the cops claiming that these drugs had psychotropic effects.
The accused was nabbed by the police officials from Mamoni Raisom Goswami road in the city's Chandmari area.
The police suspected that the alleged peddler hid the narcotics in the boot space of his two-wheeler and added that they got a tip-off about the individual from their informants.
The accused initially showed reluctance to point the plain-clothed police officials to his vehicle and demanded the presence of "real police" officials at the scene.
Subsequently, a team of police officials including a senior cop arrived at the spot from the Chandmari Police Station.
The police pressurized the accused so much so that he took them to his two-wheeler where they searched the boot space and found approximately 300 narcotic tablets.
A senior police official present at the scene informed that the tablets have a psychotropic effects on the consumer and added that the police acted based on the inputs they received from their sources.
The top cop went on to reveal that a strip of the tablets costs Rs. 75 and there were around 30 such strips with him at the time.
The officials have identified the accused individual as Jehirul Islam, a resident of Guwahati's Islampur area, who used to peddle the banned substances in the nearby area.
He was taken into custody and his two-wheeler from which the tablets were uncovered was confiscated by the police.
Furthermore, the official said that based on his capture, a subsequent operation will be initiated at the residence of the accused as the police suspect more people to be involved in the matter.