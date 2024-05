Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania took stock of the developmental work underway in the city on Monday. The mayor visited Milanpur in Nard No. 54 of the city and inquired about the progress of multiple projects. He also interacted with the local people and took note of the problems they were facing in the area.

